Senior happenings

• Keystone Awards — Join The Hub on Smith Thursday for the Keystone Awards. The honoree reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and will be followed by the awards show at 7:30 p.m. The event aims to honor and celebrate individuals with a lifetime achievement of service to the community. This year’s honorees are Richard and Tami Davis, Tom Scott and Don Julian.

• The SheridanAires Choir will present “The After the Rodeo Show, Country Music at KHUB,” on May 3 and 4 at 1:30 p.m. each day. The cost is a $2 suggested contribution at the door of The Hub on Smith.

• Join volunteers from The Hub on Smith for a hike on the pathways. The group will head north along the city’s pathway system, reaching North Park and then returning. Sign up at the front desk by April 15. The group will gather for lunch at The Hub at 11 a.m. The walk will begin at noon April 17.

Apr. 15, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

