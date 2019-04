SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team won its second road game in as many days Saturday in Cheyenne. The Lady Broncs shut out Cheyenne South 2-0 to improve to 3-5 (nine points) in conference.

Aria Heyneman and Courtney Wallach netted the two goals for Sheridan.

The Lady Broncs dip out of conference play and host Natrona County Thursday at 6 p.m.