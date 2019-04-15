Young Lady Broncs take second

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Jordan Christensen could have rebuilt her wardrobe with the success she had Saturday at the Dan Hansen Invitational. Christensen cruised to a win in discus, logging a toss of 121 feet, 4 inches, and added another first-place finish in shot put with a throw of 41-1, both of which were personal bests.

“We definitely changed up some things in my technique and that helped,” Christensen said.

“I don’t use my left side at all, and so I worked on ripping my left arm to get more torque in my throw,” he added. “…We have been talking about it all season, but I really worked on this week, and that was our main focus this week.”

Both of the feats earned the Sheridan senior a free t-shirt. But instead of keeping both, Christensen graciously gifted one of her prizes to fellow throwing teammate Sophie Destefano.

The throwers played a sizable role in the Lady Broncs success Saturday. They tallied 48 of the team’s 132.5 points, as Sheridan placed second as a team behind Thunder Basin, which scored 151 points.

“Our girls are young,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We are not as deep as we have been in the past, but I still thought we had some good performances.”

Alex Cameron and Taylor Lee rounded out the throwers’ scoring. Cameron placed third in shot put with a throw of 36-8, and Lee added a third place in discus with a mark of 106-6.

The Lady Broncs’ distance crew tallied quite a few team points, as well. Kate Moran won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 27.84 seconds.

Katie Turpin and Sylvia Brown took second and third in the 1,600-meter run after logging times of 5:30.76 and 5:35.40, respectively. Turpin also ran a leg of the victorious 3,200-meter relay team — of Zoe Robison, Sarah Gonda and Danika Palmer — which boasted a time of 10:20.95.

Robison added a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:32.59. Rachel Petersburg placed runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles, logging a time of 16.27, and Alecia Thoney took third in pole vault with a mark of 9-6 to round out Sheridan’s top-three finishes.

The youthful Lady Broncs will remain at home and host the Gary Benson Invite Tuesday, which will feature a field littered with high-level track teams.

“Our girls get to see Natrona, Kelly Walsh, and Thunder Basin has a really good girls track team right now,” Kelting said. “It’s good for us to see them. It’s just a great meet. It’s the top girls from each team, and Montana has got really good girls track, so you’ll be able to see how good they truly are.”

Tongue River takes eighth

The Tongue River High School girls track and field team finished eighth as a team at the Dan Hansen Invitational with 24.5 points. Carleigh Reish did most of scoring for the Lady Eagles. She placed third in 100-meter dash with a time of 13.15 seconds, while also taking fifth in the high jump and long jump with leaps of 4 feet, 10 inches and 15-11, respectively.

Tongue River is back on the track at Big Horn Thursday.

Lady Rams place seventh

The Big Horn High School girls track and field team posted 29.5 team points to finish seventh at the Dan Hansen Invitational. The Lady Rams did a majority of their damage in the field.

Laura Biegel paced the Lady Rams, logging a second-place finish in the high jump after clearing five feet. Alisyn Hutton placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 2 inches.

Reata Cook led the way on the track, taking fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13 minutes, 53.91 seconds.

Big Horn returns to the track Thursday, hosting Tongue River in a dual beginning at 5:15 p.m.