Broncs dominate field at the Dan Hansen Invite

SHERIDAN — As the 1,600-meter run unfolded Saturday at the Dan Hansen Invitational, one overarching theme clearly made itself known — the home team was flexing. Sheridan High School took the top four spots in the mile, and that provided just a slice of the dominance the Broncs put on display the entire day.

Sheridan won eight of the 18 events Saturday, and in half of those races, the Broncs claimed the top two spots. That played a large role in 245 team points and a comfortable victory, 143 points better than second-place Thunder Basin.

“I was really impressed with our boys,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “They really came out strong. I know it’s a smaller meet, but I still feel like we really did a nice job of showing how good of a track team we have.”

And Sheridan didn’t even run its lead horses in their strongest events. For example, hurdler Alec Riegert didn’t run the 110-meter hurdles and sprinter Matt Roma didn’t compete in the 200-meter dash.

Kelting elected to utilize Saturday as a practice of sorts. Riegert ran the 100-meter dash to work on speed. Roma used the 400-meter dash to work on his endurance.

Both runners still found success, as Roma and Riegert finished first and second in the 100-meter dash with times of 11.43 seconds and 11.59, respectively. Brock Bomar wasn’t far behind, running an 11.64 to place third.

Roma also won the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 51.44, while teammate Izak Aksamit finished runner-up with a time of 52.85. Riegert won the 300-meter hurdles, recording a time of 39.00, and Bomar took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.49.

Roma, Riegert and Bomar teamed up with Carter McComb to win the 400-meter relay, which logged a time of 43.40.

As stated above, the Broncs dominated the mile. Garett Avery took first at 4:34.85, David Standish was right behind him at 4:35.17 and Alex Garber clocked in at 4:38.30.

The race resembled a Sheridan practice, a time where the Broncs are just as competitive among one another as they are during meets.

“We all are so competitive even in practice,” Avery said. “You can tell when somebody is trying to beat somebody. We all help each other, like if we even see each other during the race, it’s like, ‘Na ah, not today.’”

Shaw, who is also part of that distance crew, took runner-up in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.25, and Kyle Meinecke rounded out the top-three finishers on the track, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.99.

Meinecke also placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 3.75 inches.

Matt Legler and Ryan Karajanis led the charge in the field, claiming first and second in pole vault after clearing 13-7 inches and 13 feet, respectively.

Gus Wright won the high jump, clearing 6-2, and Josh Ahrens placed third with a mark of 6 feet.

Gaige Vielhauer took second in discus with a throw of 127-05, while Ethan Lewallen placed third with a mark of 126-02. Nate Roe placed third in shot put with a throw of 43-11.

The Broncs remain at home and host the Gary Benson Invite Tuesday.

Rams take third

The Big Horn High School boys track and field team logged a third-place finish with 86 points at the Dan Hansen Invitational. The Rams did a majority of their scoring in the field.

Kade VanDyken and Carson Bates finished first and second in the triple jump with marks of 40 feet, 3.25 inches and 38-11.75, respectively, while teammate Garrett Curtis placed fourth with a leap of 38-3.25. Bates added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 40.87 seconds, and VanDyken finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.75.

Nathaniel Lydic won the 800-meter run, logging a time of 2:05.67. He also ran a leg of the victorious 1,600-meter relay team — of Kyler Ostler, Will Huckeba and Noah Harvey — which recorded a time of 3:35.35.

Kyler Ostler finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.87, and Seth Mullinax placed runner-up in shot put with a toss of 45-00.5.

The Rams host Tongue River in a dual meet Tuesday.

Eagles place eighth

The Tongue River High School boys track and field team finished eighth with 23.5 points at the Dan Hansen Invitational. Jason Barron headline the meet for the Eagles, winning the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 55.69 seconds.

Cooper Vollmer added a fifth-place finish in the high jump after he cleared 5 feet, 8 inches, and Jacob Knobloch also placed fifth in discus with a toss of 114 feet.

The Eagles return to the track Thursday in a dual meet at Big Horn.