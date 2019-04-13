2019 FAB Woman of the Year: Miller embodies servant leadership

SHERIDAN — Leadership comes in many forms — elected officials, volunteers for local nonprofits, role models in the workplace and others. For Susan Miller, leadership means being a mother, grandmother, volunteer and full-time community asset. It also means mentorship, philanthropy and encouragement of others.

Miller moved to Sheridan in 1981 from Miami to take an accounting job at a local ranch. After meeting her husband, Gary, the couple moved to Atlanta and started a family. But more than a decade later, the Millers moved back to Sheridan, a community that has benefited from Susan Miller’s passion ever since.

Miller has served on boards for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Civic Theatre Guild, Sheridan Heritage Center, Sheridan Public Arts committee and more. Currently, she volunteers time with the Sheridan College Foundation, Ucross Foundation, The Brinton Museum national advisory council and the U.S. Biathlon board.

“She is not a quiet board member of the various boards she is on,” Gary Miller wrote about his wife, “but a full-body participant, always voicing her opinions in a positive way…to enhance board outcomes. She is a positive person and her passion inspires others.”

Board work doesn’t end when meetings do, though. Miller also serves as the Sheridan College Foundation’s liaison to the student partner program, seeking to encourage and mentor local youth. She has also been an advocate of Leadership Wyoming, a program from which she graduated. She’s also sponsored local participants.

Beyond time, the Millers have also given generously to a number of local nonprofits — particularly in the arts. Beyond that, Miller has also mentored artists, teaching them the business aspect of their craft and even purchasing art.

On Friday, as part of the 2019 FAB Women’s Conference, Miller earned the designation of FAB Woman of the Year.

Eight individuals were nominated for this year’s award. When considering whose name to put forward, nominators are asked to recognize women who exemplify strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity.

“Each year, the FAB committee agonizes over the list of nominees,” said Kristen Czaban, FAB Committee chair and The Sheridan Press publisher. “This year, in particular, was tough. The committee spent quite a bit of time deliberating the candidates.

“We weighed past achievements and discussed future contributions. We talked about servant leadership and quiet leaders. Ultimately, though, we chose Susan among the nominees.”

In the Year of Wyoming Women, which marks the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, all of the nominees for the 2019 Woman of the Year award have contributed in ways that earn them spots among the state’s most prominent female leaders.