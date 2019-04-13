FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Miller to discuss role of women in horror films

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Faculty Lecture Series continues April 18 at the Whitney Center for the Arts from 7-9:30 p.m.

Miranda Miller will present a study of the depiction of single mothers in horror films that have been made since the beginning of the 21st century while looking at a summary of various cycles of the horror genre and how they chose to depict women across several decades.

Refreshments will follow the lecture. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

For more information call 307-675-0700. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.

