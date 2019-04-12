SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:53 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 1500 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 2:19 a.m.

• Vehicle accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 5:47 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, I-90 eastbound, 2:19 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 10:17 a.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 12:42 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 West, 2:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Victoria Street and Highland Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 9:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, 2:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Centennial Lane, 8:08 a.m.

• Assist agency, Michael Drive, 9:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 9:06 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Park View Boulevard, 9:35 a.m.

• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• DUS, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 11:31 a.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Threat, Canfield Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Mydland Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Dog bite, North Heights Way, 5:24 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:41 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 5:38 p.m.

• Animal incident, Brundage Lane and South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Dunnuck Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Jefferson Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident with injuries, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 5:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 west, mile marker 77, Wolf, 9:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 1:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 7:56 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Cedar Lane, 10:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Audrey Estes, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kory V. Johnson, 31, Sheridan, addicted offender accountability act sanction, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 7