Local briefs

Food Forest volunteers to prep for growing season

SHERIDAN — Weather permitting, volunteers with the Sheridan Food Forest will meet for their first volunteer work day of the season on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to general winter clean up, volunteers intend to paint and prepare picnic tables, mulch areas of need and create a bed for Jerusalem artichokes.

Participants are asked to bring gloves and gardening tools like rakes and shovels. For more information about volunteering, contact Carol LeResche at leresche@rangeweb.net.

Craft bazaar planned at fairgrounds

SHERIDAN — The annual Spring Fling: Wyoming Arts and Crafts Bazaar returns to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds exhibit hall Friday and Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public each day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds is located at 1753 Victoria St.

Trinity Lutheran Church to host rummage sale

SHERIDAN — Trinity Lutheran Church will host a rummage and bake sale Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rummage sale will include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, books, magazines, craft items, jewelry, antiques, toys, small appliances, seasonal decorations and a room filled with household items for “name your own price.”

A bake sale will include doughnut holes and coffee on Saturday morning only. Sale proceeds will be donated locally.

For more information contact Trinity Lutheran at 307-672-2411. The church is located at 135 Crescent Drive.