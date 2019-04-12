Chase Jackson Pickett

Chase Jackson Pickett was born Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Cory and Jessica Pickett of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Kent and Sharon Cordingly of Thermopolis, and Charles Pickett of Perris, California.

Maeva Lynn Swaney

Maeva Lynn Swaney was born Monday, April 8, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 16 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Brody and Megan Swaney of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Doug and Gwen Swaney of Sheridan, and Curtis and Amy Tikka of Amboy, Washington.

Rylea Kaye Bell

Rylea Kaye Bell was born Monday, April 8, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Taya and Daniel Bell of Sheridan.

Her siblings are Tyler, Kaleb, Meghan, Shaylyn and Dallen.

Her grandparents are John and Michele Sanders of Sheridan, Patti Bell of Sheridan and Kevin McGary of Powell.

Ari Rose Homola

Ari Rose Homola was born Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Drew and Heather Homola of Sheridan.

Melaney Sue Kelty

Melaney Sue Kelty was born Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.75 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Steven and Gina Kelty of Dayton.

Her siblings are Ricky and Aubrey.

Rylan Elizabeth Aolani Cloud

Rylan Elizabeth Aolani Cloud was born Friday, March 29, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Ryan and Katherine Cloud of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Ramon and Kate Virgil of Sheridan, and Amy and Shawn Cloud of Seoul, South Korea.