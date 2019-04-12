Artist to share lecture at SC

SHERIDAN — Deborah Chaney is Sheridan College’s first Theodore Waddell Printmaking Artist-in-Residence and will be speaking at the Whitney Center for the Arts April 18 from 4-5:30 p.m. Her lecture is free and open to the public.

Chaney is a Tamarind Master Printer with more than 12 years experience collaborating and printing with numerous artists from all over the globe. With experience gathered from working in other printing studios and alongside other professional printers, she has established her own independent print studio where she collaborates with artists and print publishers.

Chaney received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking from University of Tennessee — Knoxville and her Master Printer Certificate from the Tamarind Institute for Lithography in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has extensive training and experience working in numerous printmaking workshops, including the Tamarind Institute, the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in New York City and La Ceiba Gráfica in Coatepec, Veracruz, Mexico. In addition to collaborative printing, she teaches lithography at Pratt Institute, as well as Parsons, The New School for Design, and has taught workshops at Anderson Ranch Art Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Center for Contemporary Printmaking and Universidad Autónoma Benito Juárez de Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.