Keystone Awards set for Thursday at WYO

SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Keystone Awards will take place April 18 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5:30-9 p.m.

Every year The Hub celebrates and honors three individuals who have dedicated their lives to the community. The Keystone Awards are a celebration, modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors, with unique entertainment, formal awards presentations, a dream vacation raffle, delicious catering, cash bar and an after party.

Tickets are $75 per person or $35 for registered senior center patrons, veterans and students. Tickets can be purchased at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

Apr. 12, 2019

