Local court briefs

Man receives split sentence for stealing, driving truck up Red Grade

SHERIDAN — A man who stole and drove a pickup truck up Red Grade Road was sentenced for his crimes March 19 in 4th Judicial District Court.

Jamie Alejandro Gomez, 26, was charged with theft and wrongful taking or disposing of property Dec. 7, 2018 in district court after he stole a Chevrolet pickup parked at the Budget Host Inn on North Main Street.

The keys had been left in the vehicle and the vehicle unlocked while parked in front of the Inn Dec. 3, 2018. Gomez told law enforcement officers his girlfriend told him he had taken a truck the previous evening, but he did not remember taking it.

Court documents said Gomez remembered going out drinking at My Buddy’s Place and said the next thing he remembered after that was waking up in the driver’s seat of a running truck halfway up Red Grade Road around 4:30 a.m. with the truck stuck on the side of the road.

Gomez could not get the truck unstuck, so he walked down the mountain and hitchhiked back into town.

The truck was eventually towed off the road and to the Sheridan Police Department.

Gomez was sentenced March 5, 2019 after pleading guilty to theft pursuant to a plea agreement, which dismissed count two. Gomez received a two- to five-year split sentence for the count to run consecutively with a sentence he’s serving in Sheridan County Circuit Court. Gomez will serve 200 days in the Sheridan County Detention Center, followed by three years of probation, with credit for 17 days of presentence confinement.

Gomez is also required to pay $5,907 of restitution to Darby and Eunice Dunn for damages to the vehicle.

Young man changes plea on drug charges

SHERIDAN — A young man arrested on drug charges changed his plea per an agreement in 4th Judicial District Court.

Brody G. Castellow pleaded not guilty Nov. 30 to three felony counts — delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Castellow changed all three pleas to guilty for the counts.

According to court documents, on Oct. 5, 2017, Castellow was found by law enforcement with 3.26 ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Castellow, now 18 years old, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and the court accepted a plea agreement, which dismissed the other two counts of possession of marijuana and entered a deferred prosecution if Castellow successfully completed probation. Misdemeanor drug counts were also included in the agreement.

At the time of his change of plea, Judge John Fenn told Castellow he was under the microscope and potentially receiving a “sweetheart deal” with a deferred prosecution.

In the most recent charges, SPD officers received information that Castellow had allegedly been dealing large quantities of LSD and marijuana in and around the Sheridan area for several months. Officers discovered Castellow used Snapchat to conduct transactions, so they assumed an identity on Snapchat to arrange a deal.

Castellow was arrested at the buy, where he was found with more than 200 doses of LSD concealed on his person and several containers of marijuana wax in his vehicle.

Castellow will attend his sentencing May 9 at 9 a.m.

Man to face pretrial conference for drug charges

SHERIDAN — A man charged with five counts in 4th Judicial District Court will face his pretrial conference April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Jon E. Schoenfelder Jr. was arrested July 12, 2018 and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers found the drugs and paraphernalia while they were carrying out a search warrant on the man’s home in relation to a secondary case where he received four court charges: felony property destruction, misdemeanor property destruction and two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

Court documents said Schoenfelder vandalized a victim’s vehicle twice, causing damage totaling $381.60 the first time and $4,548.07 the second time.

It was later discovered Schoenfelder had attached global positioning system devices to two vehicles.

During his arraignment, Schoenfelder pleaded not guilty to all five counts. His pretrial conference was delayed and is now scheduled for April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Schoenfelder’s trial was originally scheduled for May 6, but may be pushed back due to the delayed pretrial conference.