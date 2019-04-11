Press excited to host third annual Sports Awards

We may have just been hit with what seems like our annual April snowstorm, but rest assured, lying under that fresh powder are tree buds and green grass, signifying that spring is indeed here. Speaking of annual traditions, we at are excited to host our third-annual Sheridan Press Sports Awards.

May 1 is the day, so mark your calendars. The first two years have gone smashingly, and we expect nothing less from the third.

We are honored to have Sheridan County standout and current University of Wyoming assistant coach, Fallon Lewis, as our keynote speaker. The Tongue River star turned junior-college All-American at Sheridan College before a fruitful stop at UW will talk about her journey and the large role athletics plays in her life.

The Sheridan Press Sports Awards — held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 6-8 p.m.— is a tremendous way for us at the newspaper to once again recognize the athletes that make our jobs feel nothing at all like work.

We will look back to football season, a time in which athletics in Sheridan County truly shines. The first Wednesday in May will give us a chance to once again remember the final Saturday of football season, which featured the record-setting Rams and Sheridan’s Parker Christensen, who shined in all three phases on the gridiron.

We will recognize a basketball season that was filled with postseason play. The Broncs dominated, albeit with one slip-up in the state tournament; the Generals broke through to the national tournament for the first time in more than a decade; and the Lady Panthers were just one win shy of their second state championship.

We will point out accomplishments made on the cross-country circuit, the tennis courts, the golf course, the soccer pitch, the rodeo arena, in the pool and many, many more.

Every school in the county (Sheridan High School, Sheridan College, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont) receives a nomination for an individual in each sport in which it competes. For example, one volleyball athlete from each of the five schools will be nominated with one being named the best volleyballer in the county.

We will also hand out awards for male and female seasonal Athletes of the Year — Fall, Winter and Spring, the last of which we’ll announce once the track and soccer seasons have come to a close.

The Press will determine a Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and an individual that exemplified sportsmanship on and off the field — we could give this to a number of student-athletes, but alas, we must choose one.

Our final award, and the one that holds the most impact here at The Press, is the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance. Malin worked at The Press not too long ago, before losing her battle with breast cancer.

Her memory lives on with many of the employees at the newspaper, and the award named after Katie is much more than just a plaque. It’s a memorial for a coworker, and with generous donations from many different entities, it’s a college scholarship named in her honor.

The scholarship money is awarded to one or more athletes from the county that have overcome hardships both on and off their respective playing surfaces.

While the awards are fun and the recognition well deserved, one of the perks of the Sports Awards is the opportunity for all Sheridan County athletes to mingle with one another. During the first hour, athletes, families, friends and fans can converse with others from different schools, sharing stories and bonding over their competitive endeavors.

See all nominees for The Sheridan Press Sports Awards here.

We would love for anyone and everyone to join us May 1 to honor student-athletes that have accomplished a great deal during the 2018-19 season. The evening will include light tailgate-inspired hors d’oeuvres and red carpet photo opportunities, followed by the keynote speaker and an awards presentation. We suggest semi-formal attire.

Tickets are available at the WYO Theater; nominees will receive a complimentary ticket when they show their invites, which we hand delivered.