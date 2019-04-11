UW students propose resolution praising Nichols, calling for trustees to be elected

CASPER — Representatives from the University of Wyoming’s student government proposed resolutions Tuesday night praising departing UW President Laurie Nichols and criticizing the board of trustees who decided not to renew her contract.

“(The board of trustees has) acted in a manner inconsistent with the values of the (Associated Students of the University of Wyoming),” states the latter resolution, which was supported by nine members of the student government, “and … University of Wyoming students, staff, and faculty have expressed growing dissatisfaction with many of the recent BOT decisions.”

That piece of legislation also calls for the members of the board to be elected, rather than the current law that they be appointed by the governor. The resolution would also establish a survey to “evaluate and collect student opinions on the Board of Trustees.” The members of the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming will debate the two resolutions next Tuesday, ASUW President Alex Mulhall said Wednesday.

The student government’s resolutions are the first official steps taken by a UW group since the university announced March 25 that Nichols’ contract would be allowed to expire June 30 without a renewal. The announcement was met with widespread shock across the university, with faculty, staff and student leaders all saying they were unaware that the board had decided to demote Nichols, who will stay on as a faculty member through at least the 2019-20 school year.

Even Nichols said she was unaware of what happened. In her sole interview since the announcement, she told Wyoming Public Media’s Bob Beck that she was surprised when she was told she wouldn’t be continuing as president. She had expected to be offered another three-year contract.

Very little information has been released about the decision. The board, through its president Dave True, has consistently refused to offer details. Records obtained and reviewed by the Star-Tribune show that True, plus three other board leaders, flew to Arizona on the trustees’ private plane in mid-March, a day after Nichols arrived there for a vacation.

By Seth Klamann

Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange