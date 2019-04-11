FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 7:08 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:09 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 7:08 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 10:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Northridge Way, 8:09 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Aspen Grove Drive, 9:21 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 1:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bungalow Village Lane, 1:43 p.m.

• Alarm; robbery, Crook Street, 2:21 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 2:42 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 11th Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• DUS, West Loucks Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Illinois Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, North Main Street, 5 p.m.

• Welfare check, Michael Drive, 5:52 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:12 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue 12:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 1:38 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 18, 1:59 p.m.

• Animal incident, Main Street, Big Horn, 4:13 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Maria R. Big Lake, 54, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sierra R. Cannon, 27, Sheridan, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tanya M. Sanchez, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By |Apr. 11, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

