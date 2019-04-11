Governor signs bills to support children’s safety

SHERIDAN — Local legislators were a part of a bill adjusting rights of parents and children through the judicial system. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, all attended the signing of two bills: House Bill 155 and House Bill 157.

HB 155, known as the guardianship reintegration planning authorization bill, allows the court to consider the best interests of the child while giving deference to the rebuttable presumption that a fit parent is entitled to custody of their child upon filing a petition for termination of guardianship by a parent.

If the parent was found unfit at the time the guardianship was ordered, upon the parent’s successful petition for the termination of guardianship, the court may create a reintegration plan to impose any necessary requirements to facilitate the child’s return to the parent, including a graduated visitation schedule for the parent, requirements for the parent to attend parenting classes or other education and pay for those classes, education or treatments.

HB 157 allows termination of a parent-child relationship by a biological or adoptive grandparent acting as the child’s parent.

The child must have lived with the grandparent for at least one year, and placement cannot be done under the direction of juvenile court or the department of family services.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed the two bills into law Feb. 27, 2019.