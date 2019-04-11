Local briefs

Presbyterian Women to host ABC sale

SHERIDAN — The Presbyterian Women will host their annual spring ABC (attic, basement, closet) sale at First Presbyterian Church on Friday and Saturday.

Doors will open for sales from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

On Saturday, there will be a $2 per sack sale.

Sale items will include adult and children clothing, shoes, toys, household items, jewelry and books.

Proceeds will benefit local missions.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.

Aspen Grove Studio offering theater audition workshop

SHERIDAN — Aspen Grove Music Studio will host a theater audition workshop for children ages 8 to 13 will take place Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to noon, attendees will receive instruction in acting, singing, dancing and helpful audition preparation strategies. The morning will culminate in a simulated audition activity on the stage of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The cost is $50 per person, though limited scholarships may be available. Call Amanda Patterson at 605-490-1764 to register.

Aspen Grove Music Studio is located at 21 N. Main St.

M.E.A.T. to perform at college

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts presents Prism ‘19, featuring the Music Ensemble of Audio Technology, or M.E.A.T. This unique, multi-sensory concert showcases different musical styles performed by a variety of Sheridan College ensembles.

The performance is free and open to the public and will be held in Kinnison Hall at 2 p.m. April 13.

The annual Prism concert at Sheridan College highlights smaller ensembles for a varied listening experience. This year’s performance features a select section of the Sheridan College Chamber Choir, Flute Choir and M.E.A.T., with special guest Erik Olson, a Billings jazz artist.

The performance will feature “Now is the Month of Maying” by Thomas Morley; “Love Lies” by Khalid, Normani, Chammas, Vojtesak and Parks; “Vlatavistic Virtuosity” from The Moldau by Bedrich Smetana and arranged by Kyril Magg; “Memories of East Tennessee” by Austin Alan Scott; and several original compositions by M.E.A.T.

The M.E.A.T ensemble meets weekly to create, rehearse and perform music using handheld electronic devices, laptop computers, theremins, synthesizers and other instruments. The ensemble emphasizes group composition and improvisation in a variety of musical styles and genres.

According to Dr. Chris Erickson, director and music faculty member, M.E.A.T is a unique ensemble in a number of ways.

“The repertoire for each concert is conceived and composed by the members of the group themselves, all original works,” Erickson said. “There is often a visual element to the pieces including video, lighting or stage effects, and there is an emphasis on group composition and improvisation as these pieces are created over the course of the semester.”

For more information about this and upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, go to www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Cornerstone ceremony planned at YMCA

SHERIDAN — The Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Wyoming, under the leadership of Grand Master Kenneth Badget, will be dedicating a cornerstone for the new Sheridan County YMCA Community Aquatic Center, currently under construction.

The cornerstone ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 13. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. will be among the featured speakers. The ceremony is open to the public.

Past Grand Master Tom Nance of Sheridan Lodge No. 8 will open the event. YMCA Executive Director Elisabeth Cassiday will speak and introduce celebrations from young YMCA members and remarks by YMCA Board President Jacob Haseman and Enzi. Following remarks by Enzi, Wyoming Grand Master Kenneth Badget will lead the Cornerstone dedication ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility for the public.

The time capsule consists of two inner capsules within a single outer capsule.

One inner capsule will include items representing Wyoming Masonry and the other the Sheridan County YMCA. The contents of the capsules will be on display during the dedication.

The actual installation of the cornerstone and time capsule will be scheduled for a later date and time to be announced.

The cornerstone ceremony is the culmination of more than two years of planning and preparation work by the YMCA, Grand Lodge of Wyoming and Sheridan Lodge No. 8. It began with the YMCA’s Board of Directors making a formal request for a cornerstone ceremony to the Wyoming Grand Lodge.

A committee of local Masons assisted the Grand Lodge in coordinating the ceremony and securing a cornerstone and time capsule.

The time capsule, to be opened in 100 years, will be placed behind the cornerstone.

The Sheridan County YMCA Community Aquatic Center is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.