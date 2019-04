DA Davidson to offer wealth management presentation

SHERIDAN — Area residents are invited to join D.A. Davidson for an informative presentation by wealth management research professionals, James Ragan and Brent Willliams.

Ragan, CFA, is director of wealth management research and Williams, CFA, is a senior research analyst with DA Davidson.

The presentation will be held Tuesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP by calling 307-674-6288. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main Street.