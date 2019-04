SHERIDAN — An exhibition of sculpture and photography by artist Tony Hochstetler is currently on display through May 24 at SAGE Community Arts.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibition is free and open to the public. A reception for the artist will be held April 29. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.