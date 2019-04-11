FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Cloud Peak Art Show set for Friday, Saturday

BUFFALO — The Johnson County Arts and Humanities Council is hosting the 2019 Cloud Peak Art Show Friday and Saturday at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo.

Events on Friday begin at 6 p.m. and include an artists reception, voting for the People’s Choice Award, an artwork auction, refreshments and music. Activities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with live demonstrations throughout the day.

The entire event is free and open to the public.

The Bomber Mountain Civic Center is located at 63 N. Burritt Ave., in Buffalo.

