Local student earns Daniels Fund scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Daniels Fund has announced the names of 218 high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, whose exceptional character, leadership and commitment to the community have earned them a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program.

Approximately 1,850 students completed the application for the Daniels Scholarship Program this year. Of the 218 students selected as 2019 Daniels Scholars, 134 are from Colorado, 24 are from New Mexico, 33 are from Utah and 27 are from Wyoming.

Among the Wyoming recipients was Isabella Faye Dickinson of Sheridan High School.

“We’re excited to welcome these impressive young people into the family of Daniels Scholars,” said Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “Our goal is to help each of these scholars succeed in college and ultimately become independent, successful in a rewarding career, and actively engaged in their community.”

Motivated high school seniors graduating in 2020 are encouraged to visit danielsfund.org this fall to apply online for the Daniels Scholarship Program.