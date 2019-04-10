Local briefs

Tickets still available for FAB keynote

SHERIDAN — To headline the April 12 FAB Women’s Conference, The Sheridan Press booked Elizabeth Gilbert, a renowned writer who has inspired millions across the world through works such as “Big Magic,” “Eat, Pray, Love” and “The Signature of All Things.”

While tickets to the conference portion of the event have sold out, tickets are still available for the keynote portion of the event featuring Gilbert.

The seventh annual event will be held Friday at Sheridan College, bringing women from across the state and region to Sheridan. In addition to featuring Gilbert as keynote speaker, FAB will include educational seminars led by regional experts on topics ranging from the tech industry to entrepreneurship and the arts.

While a resident at Ucross Foundation in 2004, Gilbert wrote a draft of her bestselling memoir “Eat, Pray, Love.”

Years before, she worked on a ranch in the Wind River Range. In April, Gilbert will return to Wyoming to speak about leading a creative life, which she defines as one governed by curiosity rather than fear.

Tickets for the keynote address featuring Gilbert are $45 per person and are available through the event website, www.thesheridanpress.com/fab. The keynote will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The event is made possible in part due to a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council and a number of local sponsors.

Wray to offer free oral cancer screenings

SHERIDAN — April is Oral Cancer Awareness month and local dentist Jeffrey P. Wray will offer free oral cancer screenings April 11 and April 18 from 8-11 a.m.

Those interested in screenings may call the office to schedule an appointment at 307-674-7251 or may just stop by.

Wray’s office is located at 23 N. Scott St., Suite 5.

SC students to perform ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theater Department will present its spring play “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” inside the Mars Black Box at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center beginning Thursday.

The show will run through Saturday with nightly performances at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee showing Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $5 for students and can be purchased at the WYO box office or at www.wyotheater.com.

From Alan Ball, the award-winning writer of “American Beauty” and the creator of the HBO series “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is a dramatic comedy about bridesmaids. In the early ‘90s, a group of five distinct women have escaped the awkwardness of being a bridesmaid for the wedding of a seemingly perfect woman. Each of them has their own reason to seek refuge, and throughout the joint avoidance of the circumstances, they unlock buried pains and find solace in each other.

The all-student cast includes Emily Kidneigh, Nicolette Krumberger, Victoria Waterhouse, Marlee Holdeman, Emmy Winter and Colton Garlington. Student Emmy Winter designed the set, and local theater artist Laura Fritz designed the costumes together with Sheridan College Theater and Dance students.

This play features mature themes and may not be appropriate for all audiences; parental discretion is advised.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

City to host meeting to discuss parks survey

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host a community meeting Thursday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and it’s purpose is to discuss the results of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Survey and address the plans for the future of parks and recreation within the city.

The city has hired Peaks to Plains Design and PROS Consulting to facilitate the meeting and prepare the plan.

The last parks and recreation master plan was adopted in 2015 and due to anticipated growth and shifts in Sheridan’s demographics and new businesses, an update is necessary to anticipate the community’s parks and recreation needs for the future.

Emerging trends such as sports tourism, as evidenced in the community’s recent success hosting several races and tournaments, creates an opportunity to have significant positive impact on Sheridan’s economy. The master plan update will consider the needs of Sheridan’s citizens and visitors alike.

Attendees to the meeting will learn about Sheridan’s demographics, the planning process and will have one of several opportunities to provide input into this important plan. City staff encourage attendance from all ages, including children, and want to hear from people who regularly use the parks and those who do not to explore opportunities for them to be more active and support Sheridan’s parks system.

For additional information regarding the meeting or the master plan, contact Brian Craig, city of Sheridan community development director at 307-675-4248 or Jolene Rieck, Peaks to Plains Design at 406-294-9499.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.