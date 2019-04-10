Sheridan set to host Dan Hansen Invitational

SHERIDAN — This past week, the Sheridan High School track and field team showcased its talent and depth in two different states. Some runners went to the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota, while others traveled to Casper to compete in the Trojan Track Invite.

The vaulters and throwers traveled south, and many of the runners went east, and all together, they logged a plethora of high-end finishes.

“Both our boys and girls really performed well,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We showed we are just as good as any team in South Dakota. It shows Wyoming track is pretty darn good.”

And when it comes to Wyoming track, it’s hard not to mention the Broncs. Sheridan’s boys team is fresh off a state championship during the indoor track and field season and appears as one of the favorites to bring home an outdoor title, as well.

Natrona County will provide the highest hurdle in that quest, and that’s what makes this week so important. The Broncs will receive an in-depth look at the talent the Mustangs’ possess at the Gary Benson Invite Tuesday.

Four days before the Gary Benson, Sheridan will honor its seniors in the first of three home meets this season — the Dan Hanson Invitational. Saturday will also mark the debut of Sheridan’s brand-new blue track.

“It’s such cool facility, and the senior banners will be up with their senior picture with the whole team, so that’s really exciting,” Kelting said. “… It’s just a good opportunity for our kids to show how good of a track team we have.”

Jordan Christensen is one who is particularly excited about not just the wave of home meets but competition in general. The three-sport athlete missed a lion’s share of the basketball season with a knee injury sustained in volleyball.

While landing in an effort to avoid the net, Christensen hyperextended her knee and tore her meniscus. She elected to play through the injury for a while — thinking she just tweaked it, as she has had knee problems in the past — before getting it scoped.

The deeper look showed a torn meniscus and a stretched anterior cruciate ligament. If Christensen chose to play basketball, the likelihood of her further injuring the knee was high.

The senior returned to the basketball court with a few games remaining three months after surgery. That positioned Christensen in a place where she could potentially re-injure the knee — or hurt her other knee due to favoring the ailing one — and jeopardize her future plans in track and field.

“It definitely wasn’t (an easy decision),” Christensen said. “… It was a hard choice and having that risk of re-injuring and not getting to do track — because I’m looking to go to college for track — but I felt good about making the decision to play (basketball).”

Now, Christensen sports a knee brace whilst throwing shot put and discus. She’s one of many seniors looking forward to the Dan Hansen and Gary Benson as they try and position themselves best for collegiate looks.