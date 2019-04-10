SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Odor investigation, 1800 block Demple Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 9:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Badger Creek Road, 7:44 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 West, 10:37 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Trauma, Badger Creek Road, 7:44 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main St., 7:02 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, West Loucks Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Code violation, West Alger Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Drug — other, South Linden Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Drug — other, North Main Street, 11;05 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Carlin Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 11:47 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 12:44 p.m.
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 7:13 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Heights Road, 1:04 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Ridge Road, 1:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avon Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 7:38 p.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 2:20 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:39 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 8:13 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 69, Dayton, 10:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dow Road, 1:06 p.m.
• Agency assist, Badger Creek Road, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Halbert and Weare streets, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• James S. Beatty, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew W. Hague, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kalee M. Irish, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Irene K. Sager, 69, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles F. Secrest, 50, Rawlins, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Shanell M. Wilson, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 74
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 3