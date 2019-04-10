SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Odor investigation, 1800 block Demple Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 9:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Badger Creek Road, 7:44 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 West, 10:37 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Badger Creek Road, 7:44 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main St., 7:02 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, West Loucks Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Code violation, West Alger Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Drug — other, South Linden Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Drug — other, North Main Street, 11;05 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Carlin Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 11:47 a.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 12:44 p.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 7:13 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Heights Road, 1:04 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Careless driver, Main Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Ridge Road, 1:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avon Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 7:38 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 2:20 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:39 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 8:13 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 69, Dayton, 10:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dow Road, 1:06 p.m.

• Agency assist, Badger Creek Road, 7:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Halbert and Weare streets, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• James S. Beatty, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew W. Hague, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kalee M. Irish, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Irene K. Sager, 69, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charles F. Secrest, 50, Rawlins, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shanell M. Wilson, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3