Children’s Festival set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — This year’s Early Childhood Children’s Festival is Saturday at the Sheridan College Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature stations allowing children to learn through play. It is free for families with little ones up to 5 years old.

Sensational Kids will also host a toy exchange at the event. Bring a toy that your child has outgrown and exchange it for a developmentally appropriate toy. Toys must be in good usable condition with all parts and pieces.

For more information contact Jeriann Jacobson, Sheridan College Early Childhood liaison at 307-675-0832 or email at jjacobson@sheridan.edu. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.