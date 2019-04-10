FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Volunteers to prep Sheridan Food Forest

SHERIDAN — Weather permitting, volunteers with the Sheridan Food Forest will meet for their first volunteer work day of the season on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to general winter clean up, volunteers intend to paint and prepare picnic tables, mulch areas of need and create a bed for Jerusalem artichokes.

Participants are asked to bring gloves and gardening tools like rakes and shovels. For more information about volunteering, contact Carol LeResche at leresche@rangeweb.net.

The Sheridan Food Forest is located at 375 W. 11th St. on the south side of Thorne-Rider Park.

