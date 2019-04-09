FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block East Heald Street, 10:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:28 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Telephone pole fire, address unknown, 2:54 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, East Heald Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:33 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Megan I. Tikka, Sheridan; Taya R. Anthony, Sheridan; baby girl Tikka, Sheridan; baby girl Anthony, Sheridan.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Alarm, Clarendon Avenue, 2:54 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 8:54 a.m.

• Animal found, Lewis Street, 9:22 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:04 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Drug-other, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fleming Boulevard, 12:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fleming Boulevard, 12:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 1:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Smith Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 10:53 a.m.

• Fraud, East Heald Street, 2:06 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Broadway Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 4:06 p.m.

• Fraud, Long Drive, 4:09 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Papago Drive, 8:07 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:28 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street and Spaulding Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Test, West Fourth Avenue and Main Street, Dayton, 10:57 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 6:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Airway Drive, 7:13 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Bowie Road, 8:30 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:30 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• William E. Gilmore, 53, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brittany B. Hardy, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cole A. Luza, 35, Missoula, Montana, simple assault, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

