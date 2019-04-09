FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Empty Bowl fundraiser to benefit VOA programs

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will hold its 12th Empty Bowl event April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event will include live music, face painting and games for kids alongside gourmet soups and handcrafted bowls made by community members.

All funds raised at Empty Bowl go to Volunteers of America’s services in the Sheridan community.

Tickets for the event are available at the door with costs of $30 for families, $15 for adults and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger are free.

Those planning to attend can save $5 on each adult or family ticket by purchasing them in advance at the Volunteers of America offices, located at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.

