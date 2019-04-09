CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy receives $10,000 grant from Wyoming Community Foundation

SHERIDAN — CHAPS announced a $10,000 grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation, specifically, Sheridan-Johnson Area Board. The grant is earmarked for scholarships and will provide equine assisted learning, riding or driving lessons to clients who qualify.

“We are exceedingly grateful to Wyoming Community Foundation, specifically the Sheridan-Johnson Area Board, for their continued support of the CHAPS program. We live in a very generous community,” Executive Director Kristen Marcus said. “It is our policy for clients to receive services regardless of their ability to pay, providing we have the funding to do so.”

CHAPS serves youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. Scholarship funding is the second greatest need for the CHAPS organization. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all CHAPS clients required at least a partial scholarship to participate. The largest funding need is operational funding.

The program served 271 individuals in 2018 and expects to serve nearly 300 individuals in 2019. For more information, please visit www.chapswyo.org.