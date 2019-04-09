FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Red Cross of Wyoming to host disaster training programs

CASPER — Red Cross of Wyoming is offering a training program to prepare Casper community volunteers to respond when disaster happens. The following courses will be taught April 12-13 at the Casper Red Cross Office 318 West B Street:

• April 12 — 6-8:30 p.m., Bulk Distribution Operations. This interactive course will engage participants in scenarios to learn how to plan for, initiate, organize, conduct, and demobilize a bulk distribution operation.

• April 13 — 9-11:30 a.m., Disaster Assessment Fundamentals. This course will prepare participants to conduct detailed damage assessments accurately, efficiently and safely when assigned to a disaster response.

• April 13 — noon-2:30 p.m., Shelter Fundamentals. This course will introduce the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster.

To RSVP, contact Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231.

