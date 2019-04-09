YMCA to host cornerstone ceremony for new facility

SHERIDAN — The Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Wyoming, under the leadership of Grand Master Kenneth Badget, will be dedicating a cornerstone for the new Sheridan County YMCA Community Aquatic Center, currently under construction.

The cornerstone ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 13. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. will be among the featured speakers. The ceremony is open to the public.

Past Grand Master Tom Nance of Sheridan Lodge No. 8 will open the event. YMCA Executive Director Elisabeth Cassiday will speak and introduce celebrations from young YMCA members and remarks by YMCA Board President Jacob Haseman and Enzi. Following remarks by Enzi, Wyoming Grand Master Kenneth Badget will lead the Cornerstone dedication ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility for the public.

The time capsule consists of two inner capsules within a single outer capsule.

One inner capsule will include items representing Wyoming Masonry and the other the Sheridan County YMCA. The contents of the capsules will be on display during the dedication.

The actual installation of the cornerstone and time capsule will be scheduled for a later date and time to be announced.

The cornerstone ceremony is the culmination of more than two years of planning and preparation work by the YMCA, Grand Lodge of Wyoming and Sheridan Lodge No. 8. It began with the YMCA’s Board of Directors making a formal request for a cornerstone ceremony to the Wyoming Grand Lodge.

A committee of local Masons assisted the Grand Lodge in coordinating the ceremony and securing a cornerstone and time capsule.

The time capsule, to be opened in 100 years, will be placed behind the cornerstone.

The Sheridan County YMCA Community Aquatic Center is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.