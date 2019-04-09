Holy Name Catholic School announces 3rd-quarter honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School released the school’s third-quarter honor rolls.

Students on the A Honor Roll earned at least a 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. Students on the B Honor Roll earned at least a 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C.

Students on the A Honor Roll include Hayden Lewallen, Michaela Miller, Sequoia Pack, Connor Wood, Sean Brown, Reed Novak, Emma VanHaele, Tennyson Lewallen, John Paul Lansing, Peter La Rosa. Freya Ter Haar, Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth and Donald Woodrow.

Students on the B Honor Roll include Molly Elchlinger, Sebastian Harper, Monty Morris, Savanah Sutton, Aspen Weber, Katelyn Hart, Dennis (DJ) Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Zachary J. Luedtke and Henri Schaefer.