FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Holy Name Catholic School announces 3rd-quarter honor rolls

Home|News|Local News|Holy Name Catholic School announces 3rd-quarter honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School released the school’s third-quarter honor rolls.

Students on the A Honor Roll earned at least a 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. Students on the B Honor Roll earned at least a 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C.

Students on the A Honor Roll include Hayden Lewallen, Michaela Miller, Sequoia Pack, Connor Wood, Sean Brown, Reed Novak, Emma VanHaele, Tennyson Lewallen, John Paul Lansing, Peter La Rosa. Freya Ter Haar, Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth and Donald Woodrow.

Students on the B Honor Roll include Molly Elchlinger, Sebastian Harper, Monty Morris, Savanah Sutton, Aspen Weber, Katelyn Hart, Dennis (DJ) Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Zachary J. Luedtke and Henri Schaefer.

By |Apr. 9, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN