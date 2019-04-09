M.E.A.T to perform at college April 13

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts presents Prism ‘19, featuring the Music Ensemble of Audio Technology, or M.E.A.T. This unique, multi-sensory concert showcases different musical styles performed by a variety of Sheridan College ensembles.

The performance is free and open to the public and will be held in Kinnison Hall at 2 p.m. April 13.

The annual Prism concert at Sheridan College highlights smaller ensembles for a varied listening experience. This year’s performance features a select section of the Sheridan College Chamber Choir, Flute Choir and M.E.A.T., with special guest Erik Olson, a Billings jazz artist.

The performance will feature “Now is the Month of Maying” by Thomas Morley; “Love Lies” by Khalid, Normani, Chammas, Vojtesak and Parks; “Vlatavistic Virtuosity” from The Moldau by Bedřich Smetana and arranged by Kyril Magg; “Memories of East Tennessee” by Austin Alan Scott; and several original compositions by M.E.A.T.

The M.E.A.T ensemble meets weekly to create, rehearse and perform music using handheld electronic devices, laptop computers, theremins, synthesizers and other instruments. The ensemble emphasizes group composition and improvisation in a variety of musical styles and genres.

According to Dr. Chris Erickson, director and music faculty member, M.E.A.T is a unique ensemble in a number of ways.

“The repertoire for each concert is conceived and composed by the members of the group themselves, all original works,” Erickson said. “There is often a visual element to the pieces including video, lighting or stage effects, and there is an emphasis on group composition and improvisation as these pieces are created over the course of the semester.”

For more information about this and upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, go to www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.