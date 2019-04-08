Tongue River track teams second, sixth in Powell

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls and boys track teams competed Saturday at the LA Kohnke Track Invitational in Powell.

The Lady Eagles placed second with 83 points. Carleigh Reish placed in the top two in three events. Reish won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.43 seconds, took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.91 seconds and leapt to runner-up in long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 8 inches.

Holly Hutchinson finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.35 and teammate Grace Sopko took third in 1:06.81. Hutchinson placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:46.82. Kalie Bocek tied for third place in the high jump with height of 4-foot-6.

The Eagles took sixth with 49 points. Cooper Vollmer won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:46.28. Jason Barron placed third in the 3200-meter run in 11:46.37. Jett Walker took third in long jump with a leap of 19 feet. Jacob Knobloch finished third in shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 10.50 inches.

Both teams compete Saturday in the Dan Hanson Invitational at Sheridan High School.