SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team dropped its fifth game in row Saturday in Gillette.

The Lady Broncs fell to Campbell County 2-0, which moves them to 1-5 in conference (three points) and 1-6 overall (three points).

The Lady Broncs offense let them down, as they were held scoreless for the fourth time in the last five games.

Sheridan will hit the road Friday and travel to Laramie.