Sheridan junior nets hat trick in 6-1 victory

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Toby Jacobs sprinted downfield, received a pass and dribbled into the goalie box. The Campbell County goaltender stood as the last form of resistance between Jacobs and a goal that would end a scoreless drought that had reached five games.

The Sheridan junior striker reared back his right foot and fired a shot, but the ball didn’t leave Jacobs’ cleat how he intended. It sailed high and wide to the right. The Broncs were left starving for a score.

“After that shot I was thinking to myself, ‘Man, when are we going to break through and score a goal because it has been way too long,’” Jacobs said.

Luckily, Jacobs and his team created several more opportunities and converted many of them in a 6-1 victory that ended a five-game losing skid. Half of the goals scored Saturday at Homer Scott Field were credit to Jacobs, giving him his first-career hat trick.

“[Toby] had a lot of guys behind him making really nice opportunities for him,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “[The team] played really hard.”

While Jacobs represented the offensive catalyst Saturday, Tristan Bower got the proverbial monkey off the Broncs’ back. Bower earned a penalty kick in the 10th minute on a Campbell County handball inside the box. Bower shot right as Ethan Wolf dove left. The ball had finally found the back of the net.

The goal ended a scoreless stretch for Sheridan that had reached 456 minutes. Ironically, it was Bower who netted the only other goal this year in the Broncs’ season opener.

“After that, we could finally get our heads up, and we weren’t being so negative,” Jacobs said. “We had some energy behind us after that. It brought life to our team.”

Jacobs kept his next shot on the ground, not trying to overpower it or get any air under on it, and the result was more favorable. He put the Broncs ahead 2-0 in the 31st minute.

Ethan Rickett capped the eventful first half, cleaning up a free kick from teammate Carter Wells that caromed off the cross bar and into Rickett’s chest.

in to give Sheridan a 3-0 halftime advantage.

The Camels injected a little tension into the game with a penalty kick successfully converted by Kelsey Franz just six minutes into the second half.

However, Jacobs quickly had the answer. He made a clean run down the middle of the field and bested the goaltender in the 51st minute, which positioned the Broncs, once again, with a three-goal cushion.

“I was just making runs, and my teammates did a really good job of finding me,” Jacobs said. “Credit to them. They set me up with some really good opportunities, just one-on-one with the goalie. We just got through the defense with tough passes, and it made my job easy.”

Ten minutes later Jacobs achieved the hat trick, and Rickett added his second goal of the afternoon to give the game its final tally.

Sheridan boasted a total of 18 shots, 10 of which were on frame. Campbell County fired just nine shots, six that challenged Broncs’ goaltender Sam Salyards.

Sheridan — which improved to 1-5 in conference (three points) and 2-5 overall (six points) — will look to keep the momentum rolling Friday at home against Laramie.

Final

Campbell County…0 1 — 1

Sheridan…………..3 3 — 6

Scoring

First half_1, Sheridan, Tristan Bower; 2, Sheridan, Toby Jacobs; 3, Sheridan, Ethan Rickett

Second half_1, Campbell County, Kelsey Franz; 4, Sheridan, Jacobs; 5, Sheridan, Jacobs; 6, Sheridan, Rickett