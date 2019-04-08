SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 3300 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:03 p.m.

Saturday

• Fire alarm activation, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 8:01 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 900 block Pioneer Road, 4:31 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Grass fire, 100 block Beaver Creek Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Grass fire, Prairie Dog Road, mile marker 7, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Grass fire, mutual aid, 2:20 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Pinehurst Drive, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 3 a.m.

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 5 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.

• Medical, North Helen Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:03 a.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue and Colorado Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 10:23 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:46 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Medical, Jim Creek Road, 5:34 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:31 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:43 a.m.

• Medical, Halfway Lane, 2:31 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:19 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 5:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Martin Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Carlin Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Trauma, Jefferson Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Medical, Jefferson Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Kruse Creek, 5:31 p.m.

• Medical, Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

• Trauma, Stevens Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Medical, Maple Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:45 a.m.

• DUI, Broadway Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:54 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 a.m.

• Disturb peace, North Main Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Warrant service, Eighth Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Warrant service, Kroe Lane, 10:35 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Drug activity, Parker Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:36 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Riverside Court, 7:45 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Juniper Lane, 7:50 p.m.

• Threats; cold, West Fifth Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 9:46 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Drug activity, West 11th Street, 10:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 1:39 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:03 a.m.

• Runaway, West Loucks Street, 5:15 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:23 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 12:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Place, 5:42 p.m.

• Alarm, South Thurmond Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Assist SO, East Brundage Lane, 11:08 p.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wetlands Drive, 2:04 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, First Avenue East, 4:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, Lewis Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Barking dog, Hill Pond Drive, 9:57 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Lewis Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Harassment, York Circle, 5:16 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 5:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Chris Ledoux Way, 6:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Park, 6:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Fight, Stevens Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Assist SO, Wyoming Avenue, 9:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Street, 10:16 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Welfare check, Story area, 10:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Agency assist, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 1:15 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Brinton Road, 1:29 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Bird Farm Road, 1:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90, mile marker 15.5, 9:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Runaway, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 12:13 p.m.

• Drug paraphernalia, Highway 335, 12:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:35 p.m.

• Threat, Sherri View Court, 6:13 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile post 23, 11 p.m.

Sunday

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue and Sherri View Drive, 10:35 a.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 12:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 5:02 p.m.

• Fight, Stevens Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 4, Story, 7:21 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road and Bear Gulch Road, 8:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue and East College Avenue, 9:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 10:12 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Shane M. Rasmussen, 34, Shepherd, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mark C. Reeb, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Angela M. Ballard, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody E. Groombridge, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Ervin G. Jefferson, 59, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Kimberly S. Arzy, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

• Milo R. Henson, 44, Sheridan, child support warrant x2, district court; child support warrant, out of county court; arrested by SCSO

• Justin L. Park, 37, 37, Glenrock, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gerald F. Porter Jr., 64, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Carlos M. Rios, 45, Sheridan, fighting in public, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Richard A. Ziegler, 60, Sheridan, fighting in public, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 73