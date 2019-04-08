Local briefs

North Main Association organizes public meeting

SHERIDAN — North Main Association representatives have organized a public meeting for Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Firewater Bar & Grill.

The event will offer attendees a chance to ask questions and provide feedback on the future of the North Main Street area.

Food will be served.

For more information, find the group on Facebook.

The Firewater Bar & Grill is located at 2125 N. Main St.

Laumann to discuss local history Wednesday

SHERIDAN – Casual Conversations in History will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Hub on Smith.

Historian Helen Laumann will give an illustrated presentation about a wide variety of topics, including the Little Bear Ski Area, the cement highway to Big Horn, the Alger Street Plunge, the Sheridan Commercial Company Fire, early-day dance halls and other subjects.

The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society & Museum. For further information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

Science lecture at Sheridan College to explore wolverine monitoring, conservation

SHERIDAN — Nichole Bjornlie, a nongame mammal biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will give a lecture called “Multi-State Wolverine Monitoring and Conservation” April 10 at 7 p.m. in Mars Agriculture Center Room 201 at Sheridan College.

This event is free and open to the public.

Part of the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, Bjornlie will discuss wolverine ecology, history in Wyoming and results of work conducted by the Department and other western states to learn more about this popular, but secretive, species.

According to Bjornlie, wolverines have long been popular in mythology, as sports mascots and, recently, as the well-known star of a popular Marvel comic.

However, despite their popularity, wolverines are rarely seen and little is known about their status and distribution in Wyoming, which lies at the southern edge of their continental range.

Concerns about the vulnerability of wolverines to climate change led to a petition to list the species in 2000, and a federal court ruling recently remanded the 2014 not warranted finding, returning wolverines to proposed threatened status.

In response to the petition, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming, with support of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, initiated the Western States Wolverine Conservation Project in 2015 with the goal to assess current distribution and identify conservation actions.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan. For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or call 307-675-0770.

WYO to present ‘The Golden Age’

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer Bolshoi in Cinema’s “The Golden Age” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The ballet tells the story of the young fisherman Boris, who falls in love with Rita. He follows her to the cabaret and realizes that she is the beautiful dancer “Mademoiselle Margot,” but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka.

Tickets for the show cost $21 per adult and $11 per student.

Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.