City to host meeting on parks, recreation master plan

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host a community meeting Thursday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and it’s purpose is to discuss the results of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Survey and address the plans for the future of parks and recreation within the city.

The city has hired Peaks to Plains Design and PROS Consulting to facilitate the meeting and prepare the plan.

The last parks and recreation master plan was adopted in 2015 and due to anticipated growth and shifts in Sheridan’s demographics and new businesses, an update is necessary to anticipate the community’s parks and recreation needs for the future.

Emerging trends such as sports tourism, as evidenced in the community’s recent success hosting several races and tournaments, creates an opportunity to have significant positive impact on Sheridan’s economy. The master plan update will consider the needs of Sheridan’s citizens and visitors alike.

Attendees to the meeting will learn about Sheridan’s demographics, the planning process and will have one of several opportunities to provide input into this important plan. City staff encourage attendance from all ages, including children, and want to hear from people who regularly use the parks and those who do not to explore opportunities for them to be more active and support Sheridan’s parks system.

For additional information regarding the meeting or the master plan, contact Brian Craig, city of Sheridan community development director at 307-675-4248 or Jolene Rieck, Peaks to Plains Design at 406-294-9499.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.