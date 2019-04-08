Tickets for FAB keynote with Elizabeth Gilbert still available

SHERIDAN — To headline the April 12 FAB Women’s Conference, The Sheridan Press booked Elizabeth Gilbert, a renowned writer who has inspired millions across the world through works such as “Big Magic,” “Eat, Pray, Love” and “The Signature of All Things.”

While tickets to the conference portion of the event have sold out, tickets are still available for the keynote portion of the event featuring Gilbert.

The seventh annual event will be held April 12 at Sheridan College, bringing women from across the state and region to Sheridan. In addition to featuring Gilbert as keynote speaker, FAB will include educational seminars led by regional experts on topics ranging from the tech industry to entrepreneurship and the arts.

While a resident at Ucross Foundation in 2004, Gilbert wrote a draft of her bestselling memoir “Eat, Pray, Love.” Years before, she worked on a ranch in the Wind River Range. In April, Gilbert will return to Wyoming to speak about leading a creative life, which she defines as one governed by curiosity rather than fear.

Tickets for the keynote address featuring Gilbert are $45 per person and are available through the event website. The keynote will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The event is made possible in part due to a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council and a number of local sponsors.