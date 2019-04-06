Bolts breeze past Lady Broncs: Sheridan shows glimpses, but cannot keep pace with Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — Thunder Basin Friday night provided the example of how the Sheridan High School girls soccer team wants to play in the future.

The Lady Bolts possessed the ball proficiently, played inside to out and took advantage of scoring opportunities at Homer Scott Field.

All of that resulted in an 8-1 victory for Thunder Basin. But it was how Sheridan played in spurts that had head coach Kevin Rizer upbeat after the final horn.

“What was interesting to me was when we do what we want to do, we defended and we created chances. When we failed to do what we wanted to do, then we got into some trouble,” Rizer said. “… There’s some positive takeaways from this game. There’s some moments in this game where I went, ‘OK, see what we can do. But it comes down to consistency.”

Braylee Standish provided the biggest positive takeaway. She netted a goal in the 59th minute that ended a three-game scoreless drought for the Lady Broncs.

“That was a big goal for the team,” Standish said. “Last year if we were down five, our heads would be down. This game we kept up our heads up, kept going at it. If my team hadn’t pushed with me when I scored, that wouldn’t of happened.”

Thunder Basin logged the game’s first goal in the 14th minute off the foot of Grace Roswadovski. Prior to that, the Lady Broncs had fired off a couple shots and possessed the ball in the attacking half. But one hiccup resulted in a goal from the Bolts, and they weren’t done capitalizing off little Sheridan mistakes.

DeLaney Hallcroft found a few holes in the Lady Broncs’ back line. She recorded her first goal in the 24th minute, and had another not five minutes later, which made it a 3-0 game at halftime.

Hallcroft achieved a hat trick in the first two minutes of the second half, and she wasn’t the only Lady Bolt to reach that feat. Roswadovski scored a couple more in the second half to give her three on the night. Delaney Knottnerus and Peyton Roswadovski logged the other two scores for Thunder Basin.

The Lady Bolts fired 16 shots in total, and 10 of those were on frame. The Lady Broncs had just four, but played some effective combinations throughout the game that. While they may not have fruited shots, possessing the ball with the ability to move up field are the seedlings from where shots will come from in the future.

“One of the things I’m going to tell the team is, “When you played well, you played well, and when you didn’t, you didn’t,’” Rizer said. “I don’t know if that’s Knute Rockne or Vince Lombardi, but that’s that bottom line. We’ll create opportunities when we play well, and when we don’t, we won’t. So it’s about trying to focus that throughout the duration of a game.”

Sheridan — which fell to 1-4 (three points) in conference and 1-5 overall — returns to the pitch Saturday in Gillette. The Lady Broncs will battle Campbell County, which owns a conference record of 1-2-0-1 (four points).

Sheridan will look to string together the effective stretches it showed Friday night, as it builds toward the back half of the schedule.

Final

Thunder Basin…3 5 — 8

Sheridan……….0 1 — 1

Scoring

First half_1, Thunder Basin, Grace Roswadovski; 2, Thunder Basin, DeLaney Hallcroft; 3, Thunder Basin, Hallcroft

Second half_4, Thunder Basin, Hallcroft; 5, Thunder Basin, Delaney Knottnerus; 1, Sheridan, Braylee Standish; 6, Thunder Basin, Roswadovski; 7, Thunder Basin, Roswadovski; 8, Thunder Basin, Peyton Roswadovski