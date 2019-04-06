local sports briefs

Broncs compete in Spearfish

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls and boys track and field teams competed in the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota Friday.

For the girls, Sheridan’s Taemalle Lawson finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68 seconds. Lawson also finished second in the 200-meter dash (26.56).

Finishing second and a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.08 was Sheridan’s Rachel Petersburg.

The girls 3200-meter relay of Zoe Robison, Dana Weatherby, Danika Palmer and Katie Turpin finished third in finals with a time of 10:40.19.

High jump second-placer Madyson Godwin PRed with a 5-foot-2 clearance.

Matt Roma placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.08 seconds. Roma also finished third in the 200-meter dash (23.06)

Garett Avery finished second and earned a personal record in the 1600-meter run, earning a time of 4:36.02.

David Standish finished first in the 3200-meter run with a personal best of 10:09.12.

Alec Riegert won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best of 14.91.

The 400-meter relay team — of Carter McComb, Roma, Riegert and Brock Bomar — took home gold with a 43.68.

SHS track makes showing in Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls and boys track and field teams competed in the Trojan Track Invitational at Kelly Walsh High School Friday, with a few top finishers.

The girls team finished eighth with 43 points and the boys ninth overall with 25 points.

Maggie Kuehl finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 4.8 seconds.

Jordan Christensen took gold in shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 0.5 inches. Christensen also placed in the discus throw, flinging it 120 feet, 9 inches for second place.

For the boys, Ryan Karajanis vaulted 13 feet, 4 inches for a second place finish.

Gaige Vielhauer finished second in shot put with a 45 foot, 9 inch throw.

High-jumper Gus Wright finished second with a 6-4, a personal best.

Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field boys and girls teams also competed at the meet, but none placed in the top 20 for the day.

Rams find top finishes at Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School boys and girls track and field teams competed alongside Sheridan in Kelly Walsh Friday.

Laura Biegel finished second in high jump, clearing 5 feet.

On the boys side, Nathaniel Lydic finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.09.

Big Horn boys dominated hurdles, with Kyler Ostler and Liam Greenelsh finishing first (15.64) and second (15.78), respectively.

Ostler also earned a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.67.

Big Horn boys 3200-meter relay — made of Noah Harvey, Bridger Michaud, Lydic and Billy Watson — finished third with a time of 8:58.21.

Will Pelissier finished third in boys long jump (21-02.75).

The girls team finished 11th with 14 points and the boys finished second with 75 points behind Natrona County High School at first with 173 points.

Broncs fall on the road to Camels

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team lost out to Thunder Basin High School on the road Friday, 3-0. The loss brings the Broncs to a 0-5 conference record and 1-5 overall.

The Bolts led Sheridan boys 2-0 at halftime after a second goal by Isaac Howell in the 33rd minute of the game, according to Mark Harris on Twitter.

The Bolts also blocked two of Sheridan’s shots on goal in the final seconds of the half.

Victor Quinones of Thunder Basin headed in the third and final goal in the 62nd minute of the game to bring the final score to 3-0.

The Broncs look to improve their season Saturday when they host Campbell County High School at noon.