Another option: KinderBoost becoming more common locally, statewide

RANCHESTER — Earlier this week, students in a class at Tongue River Elementary School worked in groups of two or three. A few assembled puzzles at a table. Others made objects from Play-Doh. Another group worked with a teacher and built a pretend fire with pillows that looked like logs. After about 15 minutes, a timer went off and students changed stations.

The quick, hands-on lessons exemplified most KinderBoost days at TRE led by instructor Rachel Carlson. KinderBoost is a fairly new option for five-year-olds in Sheridan County School District 1 and serves as a stepping stone between preschool and kindergarten.

KinderBoost began five years ago at TRE and six or seven years ago at Big Horn Elementary School.

SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride said the offerings started as a way to proactively address the types of students who struggled in kindergarten or first grade for a variety of reasons, including age and sociability.

“You’d have kids repeating kindergarten for a second year or finding out as a first-grader, ‘Gosh it’s just not working,’” Kilbride said. “If we can avoid retention at that stage, we’d sure like to … It just gives them another year to kind of grow and mature and be ready for (a) full day.”

Kilbride also said KinderBoost is becoming more common around the state and has helped ease parents’ concerns about their child repeating a grade.

“There’s not the stigma of being held back,” Kilbride said. “It’s a completely separate program, even though you’re doing some similar things as kindergarten.”

KinderBoost involves slightly shorter days, as classes end at 2:30 p.m. instead of 3:55 p.m. At TRE, Carlson taught 10 students last year and instructs 14 this year. She plans different exercises every 10 to 15 minutes and occasionally switches from teacher-led activities to student-led exercises to provide the kids a bit of independence and time to themselves.

“Parents will look at my schedule and they’re just like, ‘Whoa you pack a lot in a day,’” Carlson said. “It’s just because I’m trying to do as many transitions as possible to help maintain that they can sit there and be successful.”

TRE principal Annie Griffin said the students can ideally feel more prepared after a year of KinderBoost and be “shining stars” the following year in kindergarten.

“It helps us really start them off with a strong, strong base,” Griffin said. “ … As smooth as we can make that transition, the more likelihood they’re going to be successful.”

SCSD1 early childhood liaison Kendra Barney also works with KinderBoost students in Big Horn and Ranchester at least once per week.

The schools have a problem-solving kit with potential tools for solutions — such as trading, saying, “please” and a timer to wait — if students disagree about something. The TRCP and Learning with Littles have the same option to familiarize kids with figuring out their own solutions.

Barney said the kit ideally fosters problem solving and independence with kids.

“They don’t even need a teacher to solve a problem, which is amazing,” Barney said.

TRE uses the same training and expectations as the Tongue River Child’s Place — a child care organization in Ranchester that instructs most 3- and 4-year-olds in the Tongue River Valley — to help students acclimate to organized schooling.

TRCP employees also go through the kindergarten screening process at TRE in late spring and discuss every child’s progress with Barney, Griffin and several teachers before making a recommendation to parents if the child should attend KinderBoost or kindergarten.

Parents ultimately decide whether or not to enroll a child in KinderBoost, but the vast majority agree with the educators’ advice. Kilbride said one or two families per year don’t follow the recommendation one way or the other.

KinderBoost has become a more common option to introduce children to school full time, and with several entities working closely together, SCSD1 is no exception.