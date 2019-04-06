For the times they are a-changin’ at the Chamber

Yesterday was a bittersweet day for the Chamber staff. As we packed up what has been our home for the past five years and moved our belongings down Main Street to our new location, we reminisced about all that we had experienced in our time at 171 N. Main St.

The move to 171 N. Main was made possible thanks to Sheridan College. Prior to the Chamber occupying the space, it was Sheridan College on Main. When the college was moving out, they offered it to the Chamber, providing us with a great opportunity to move into the heart of our business community. Building owners Ed and Marsha Neeriemer have shown us great support as well, and we are grateful to both the college and the Neeriemers for the opportunities we’ve had here.

There are many things we’ll miss about 171 N. Main St., but we are looking forward to the positive opportunities the move brings not only for us, but also for local business and the community.

The first most easily seen effect of our move is that our local business Bighorn Design Studio will expand operations into the space we occupied. PJ Treide, owner of Bighorn Design, has quietly grown this business by leaps and bounds over just a short time. We are excited to see what the future holds for PJ and his companies and the economic boost they bring.

We’re extremely grateful to the numerous folks who have assisted us with this move. Our board of directors was instrumental in researching a new location and looking out for our short- and long-term needs. First Interstate Bank stepped up to offer us beautiful office space in their downtown building, which allows the Chamber to remain downtown and is move-in ready. We also want to give our thanks to Ken Thorpe and the folks at Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning for providing their trucks and many hands to help us move. Numerous board members, Chamber Ambassadors and Chamber members have graciously offered their assistance, and we are very appreciative of them. We have an amazing community full of people ready to jump in and help!

Despite our move, the Chamber is still hosting events on schedule. Join us for the Chamber lunch Wednesday as we hear from Shawn Reece, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council. He will talk about economic development and diversification in Wyoming. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends around 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center. Cost is $17 per person, and we ask you to pre-register by calling 307-672-2485 or visiting www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org. We’ll also be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping at Business After Hours April 17, from 5-7 p.m. Come on out for a great time!

The Chamber will be open at our new location, 24 S. Main St., this Monday. The location is in the southern end of First Interstate Bank. We invite you to come by and see us, and please help us spread the word about our new location.

Jodi Hartley is the marketing and communications director for Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.