Previous Next View Larger Image Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in February: • Scott Joe Bailey, 52, Banner, and Kimberly Ann Keim, 46, Banner, Feb. 14 • Matthew Robert Stewart, 22, Battle Ground, Washington, and Addie Nicole Rosenlund, 17, Sheridan, Feb. 13 • Devon Schultz Kistler, 39, Sheridan, and Brittni Rae Forster, 34, Sheridan, Feb. 8 • James Franklin Yelton, 51, Dayton, and Anna Liza Voigts, 46, Dayton, Feb. 14 • Sarah Sue Ellen Weston, 20, Sheridan, and Geoffrey Roberts Hissong, 28, Sheridan, Feb. 16 • Dakota Jeffrey Daniels, 18, Sheridan, and Tiffanie Lynn Rosenlund, 18, Sheridan, Feb. 2 • Michelle Christine Beardman, 29, Sheridan, and Jerry Spencer Wilson, 36, Sheridan, Feb. 13 • Zach Thomas Beason, 27, Big Horn, and Karissa Kae Blum, 26, Big Horn, Feb. 15 • Taylor Shane Gieselman, 26, Sheridan, and Bethany Celeste Bateman, 24, Sheridan, Feb. 16 • Travis Joseph Green, 41, Story, and Reasa Dawn Safford, 34, Story, Feb. 7 • Thuy Thi Thu Le, 29, Sheridan, and Thong Thai Le, 28, Sheridan, Feb. 18 • David William Verdeyen, 45, Sheridan, and Amy L. Koski, 49, Sheridan, Feb. 17 • Randall Allen Laslie, 27, Sheridan, and Danielle Lee Clark, 25, Sheridan, Feb. 16 • Jenna Lea Kapperman, 23, Sheridan, and Zachary Dillon Newcomb, 27, Sheridan, Feb. 25 Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in March: • Tim Roy Garwood, 40, Sheridan, and Toni Marie Sales, 44, Sheridan, March 1 • Glenda Jewel Lehman, 44, Sheridan, and Jamie Leigh Donaldson, 46, Sheridan, March 20 • Francine Elaine Amato, 48, Sheridan, and Tina Marie Davis, 36, Sheridan, March 20 • Hanna Leann Danielson, 23, Sheridan, and Brett Eaton Riley, 29, Sheridan, March 2 • David Berton Cote, 47, Sheridan, and Tammy Marie Gass, 41, Sheridan, March 9 • Christina Rose Golson, 37, Sheridan, and Ivan Leonard Pierce, 49, Sheridan, March 20 • Julia Elinor Spomer, 23, Sheridan, and Nathan Lee Morris, 25, Sheridan, March 5 • Donald Gene Haler Jr., 47, Sheridan, and Toni Lee Haley, 47, Sheridan, March 11 • Dorothy Leona Darco, 75, Sheridan, and Robert Marval Denney, 79, Sheridan, March 19 • Brittney Catherine Jensen, 24, Sheridan, and Robert Wayne Laird Sr., 36, Sheridan, March 31 • Dale James Willis, 46, Sheridan, and Angela Michele Burton, 36, Sheridan, March 29 Staff Reports | Apr. 5, 2019 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com. Related Posts Marriages

Marriages

Marriages and divorces

Marriages

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.