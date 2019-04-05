Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in February:
• Scott Joe Bailey, 52, Banner, and Kimberly Ann Keim, 46, Banner, Feb. 14
• Matthew Robert Stewart, 22, Battle Ground, Washington, and Addie Nicole Rosenlund, 17, Sheridan, Feb. 13
• Devon Schultz Kistler, 39, Sheridan, and Brittni Rae Forster, 34, Sheridan, Feb. 8
• James Franklin Yelton, 51, Dayton, and Anna Liza Voigts, 46, Dayton, Feb. 14
• Sarah Sue Ellen Weston, 20, Sheridan, and Geoffrey Roberts Hissong, 28, Sheridan, Feb. 16
• Dakota Jeffrey Daniels, 18, Sheridan, and Tiffanie Lynn Rosenlund, 18, Sheridan, Feb. 2
• Michelle Christine Beardman, 29, Sheridan, and Jerry Spencer Wilson, 36, Sheridan, Feb. 13
• Zach Thomas Beason, 27, Big Horn, and Karissa Kae Blum, 26, Big Horn, Feb. 15
• Taylor Shane Gieselman, 26, Sheridan, and Bethany Celeste Bateman, 24, Sheridan, Feb. 16
• Travis Joseph Green, 41, Story, and Reasa Dawn Safford, 34, Story, Feb. 7
• Thuy Thi Thu Le, 29, Sheridan, and Thong Thai Le, 28, Sheridan, Feb. 18
• David William Verdeyen, 45, Sheridan, and Amy L. Koski, 49, Sheridan, Feb. 17
• Randall Allen Laslie, 27, Sheridan, and Danielle Lee Clark, 25, Sheridan, Feb. 16
• Jenna Lea Kapperman, 23, Sheridan, and Zachary Dillon Newcomb, 27, Sheridan, Feb. 25
Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in March:
• Tim Roy Garwood, 40, Sheridan, and Toni Marie Sales, 44, Sheridan, March 1
• Glenda Jewel Lehman, 44, Sheridan, and Jamie Leigh Donaldson, 46, Sheridan, March 20
• Francine Elaine Amato, 48, Sheridan, and Tina Marie Davis, 36, Sheridan, March 20
• Hanna Leann Danielson, 23, Sheridan, and Brett Eaton Riley, 29, Sheridan, March 2
• David Berton Cote, 47, Sheridan, and Tammy Marie Gass, 41, Sheridan, March 9
• Christina Rose Golson, 37, Sheridan, and Ivan Leonard Pierce, 49, Sheridan, March 20
• Julia Elinor Spomer, 23, Sheridan, and Nathan Lee Morris, 25, Sheridan, March 5
• Donald Gene Haler Jr., 47, Sheridan, and Toni Lee Haley, 47, Sheridan, March 11
• Dorothy Leona Darco, 75, Sheridan, and Robert Marval Denney, 79, Sheridan, March 19
• Brittney Catherine Jensen, 24, Sheridan, and Robert Wayne Laird Sr., 36, Sheridan, March 31
• Dale James Willis, 46, Sheridan, and Angela Michele Burton, 36, Sheridan, March 29