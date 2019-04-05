VOA organizing Empty Bowl fundraiser

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will hold its 12th annual Empty Bowl event April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

“The evening will be a wonderful way to not only raise money but to raise awareness for those in need throughout our community,” said Bob Mazgaj, chief development officer for Volunteers of America.

The event will include live music, face painting and games for kids alongside gourmet soups and handcrafted bowls made by community members.

“The goal of the night is to highlight the extraordinary role each of us can play in empowering those less fortunate to build healthy and happy lives,” Mazgaj said. “Throughout 2018, VOA provided services to 10,049 individuals and families.”

Some of those whose lives were changed for the better, with support from the community, include:

• 52 youth who were considered homeless, successfully transitioned to life on their own through VOA’s Independent Living program

• 474 individuals were served through the Homeless Outreach Program, providing housing and rental assistance, transportation assistance, case management services and referrals to community partners for additional mental and physical health care.

• 339 clients trapped in a cycle of substance abuse found hope to rebuild their lives and overcome addiction at The Gathering Place and Life House (79 percent successful program completion rate).

• 2,425 veterans were served in an effort to help end veteran homelessness across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota

• 1,132 Bible study and chapel services held

• 89,331 meals were served throughout the programs as well as in the Sheridan community by Catering for a Cause

All funds raised at Empty Bowl go to Volunteers of America’s services in the Sheridan community.

Tickets for the event are available at the door with costs of $30 for families, $15 for adults and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger get in free.

Those planning to attend can save $5 on each adult or family ticket by purchasing them in advance at the Volunteers of America offices, located at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.