Wyoming news briefs

Gillette man guilty of unemployment fraud

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man accused of defrauding the Wyoming Unemployment Insurance program has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Gerald Roderick-Jackson, also known as David Jackson, was convicted in Natrona County District Court of under-reporting his income to continue receiving unemployment insurance benefits. Under state law, that constitutes fraud.

Roderick-Jackson pleaded guilty to obtaining benefits by fraud and was ordered to pay $982 in restitution plus $735 in fines and fees.

Robin Cooley, director for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, says the agency places a high importance on maintaining the integrity of the unemployment insurance program.

“As stewards of the funds which help unemployed workers stay afloat while they look for permanent employment, we take cases of benefits fraud very seriously,” Cooley said.

Since 2016, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has had 25 fraud prosecution convictions in various counties. Those convictions have resulted in more than $247,000 in total restitution.

Towns band together to fight shoplifting

RIVERTON (WNE) — Several local governmental organizations have come together recently to address the problem of shoplifting in Fremont County’s largest towns.

“It is a rampant issue,” Riverton City Councilman Mike Bailey said during a meeting last month. “We’re not going to put up with people breaking the law and getting away with it.”

He said the group has come up with “some good solutions” so far, including an opportunity for business owners to more easily bar convicted shoplifters from their properties.

Bailey pointed to a form — available on the city’s website — that business owners can fill out indicating certain people are not allowed in their stores.

He noted that individuals can be banned from one store even if they have been cited for shoplifting elsewhere.

“I think this is a good opportunity for businesses in the community and other properties that don’t think shoplifting and other criminal activity is a viable thing they want happening on their property,” Bailey said. “And it gives law enforcement the tools they need to get those people off the street.”

Trespassing may result in an arrest, Bailey explained, while people caught shoplifting only receive citations.

According to the form, the ban is open ended and only can be lifted in writing by the property owner, and anyone who violates the ban with the intent to commit shoplifting or theft may be found guilty of a felony.

He said the effort to curb shoplifting has involved Riverton, Lander, the Fremont County Attorney’s Office and the Riverton and Lander police departments.

Sublette commissioners give up on grant for Hoback Ranches

PINEDALE (WNE) — With the lack of a pen stroke, an application for grant funds to help Hoback Ranches fix critical infrastructure died an unceremonious death during the Tuesday, April 2, Sublette County Commissioners’ meeting.

Sublette County Commissioners originally agreed to submit an application for a Homeland Security grant on behalf of the Hoback Ranches Special Improvement District. The district did not qualify for the grant because it is not considered a government entity. That meant the county had to apply on the district’s behalf.

Commissioners approved paying 25 percent matching funds, or $144,000, so Hoback Ranches could receive $577,000 in funds. Commissioners also approved $25,000 to hire a grant writer to complete the application, which was due Monday, April 1.

Once submitted on Monday, the county received more documents from Homeland Security, which had additional demands.

County receives SLIB grant for industrial complex study

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved three Business Ready Community grant requests, including money for a Sweetwater County study for an industrial innovative zone. The state granted the entire $50,000 request to research the viability of an industrial complex between Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and Simplot.

The funding will cover 75 percent of the $66,668 study’s cost, and the remaining $16,668 would be covered locally, according to the Wyoming Business Council.

“This is great news for Sweetwater County,” said Kayla McDonald, business development manager for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

Next they will get the request for proposal ready and start working to determine future steps, she said. The two other project requests that received full funding Thursday’s meeting in Cheyenne are: Sublette County requested $1,032,500 to purchase the building and 2.15 acres of land that houses Enviremedial Services Inc. ESI leases the building as its manufacturing facility, but needs to expand to keep pace with government contracts.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers