Laramie to revisit softball vote, OK would start state play

LARAMIE — Albany County School District No. 1 board members plan to revisit the possibility of offering softball at Laramie High School after they complete their budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board declined a request from Laramie Girls Softball in February in a dramatic 4-4 vote.

The ninth school board member, Michele Mitchum, resigned the same day as that board meeting, and a tie vote was enough to kill the proposal.

Since then, organizers of Laramie Girls Softball have pushed the board to reverse that February decision as more districts across Wyoming are committing to the sport.

And the district has now appointed a new ninth board member, Jamin Johnson.

He said at a Wednesday work session he’d like to avoid making a decision on softball until he gets a better feel for the district’s budget issues.

“I think it’s important, being brand new to this process, to be allowed a very short opportunity to get a complete fiscal picture,” he said.

Initial discussion of the 2020 budget was the primary focus of Wednesday’s board meeting.

Board members tentatively agreed on a reconsideration of the February vote. It would be brought back likely in August or September, once their new budget is finalized.

The state needs eight high schools to agree to offer softball in order for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to officially sanction the sport. Once eight high schools agree, the earliest the sport could begin is 2021.

Had ACSD No. 1 signed on in February, it would have made LHS the fourth school in the state — after Rock Springs, Cody and Green River — to commit to the sport.

Since then, Campbell County has committed two more high schools, and Natrona County is expected to commit two more next week, bringing the total number of committed high schools to 7.

Laramie County is still weighing whether to commit to softball as well.

Ron Laird, the commissioner of WHSAA, said in a February email that if eight high schools haven’t committed to softball by the end of summer, the state organization might consider a deadline for districts to commit to softball before ruling out a 2021 season.

“If we have not heard from or do not have any more commitments by our September board meeting, we would then look at setting a deadline,” Laird told Laramie Girls Softball board member Jason Pacheco.

“We do not want to do anything that inhibits the opportunity for a school district to feel they have not had enough time to make a responsible decision for their district.”

When ACSD No. 1 opted not to sign on in February, board members voting against the proposal cited budget concerns.

