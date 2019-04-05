Sheridan College likely to add arts administration certificate

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan College arts offering will likely begin later this year as the first of its kind in the state.

The college will offer a 15-credit certificate in arts administration with the intent to provide students practical lessons about the business side of artistic fields.

The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees unanimously approved the new program during its regular meeting March 21. The Wyoming Community College Commission still needs to approve the certificate this summer. If the WCCC accepts the proposal, students can begin taking credits toward the certificate this fall.

At the board meeting, NWCCD President Paul Young said the offering could help art students find a job more easily.

“This makes these people more employable,” Young said. “… It’s allowing them to get something, which is a credential they can show, for employment or growth in that field.”

Sheridan College Dean of Visual and Performing Arts Rachel Bergman agreed and said the program relates to different workforce initiatives in the state.

“I think it’s a really great way to diversify our economy further,” Bergman said.

The certificate in arts administration will likely have fewer than 10 students initially. Bergman hopes to increase the numbers from there and potentially have other arts certificate or degree offerings in future years.

Bergman began discussing the certificate option with colleagues near the beginning of the 2018 fall semester. She and other administrators wanted to better incorporate the Whitney Center for the Arts and college courses, and they believe the arts administration certificate will help with that process. Existing faculty members will teach the certificate courses, so the college will not have to hire any new instructors.

Some of the courses, like introduction to business and introduction to public speaking, already exist. New classes such as introduction to arts administration and nonprofit leadership will be offered as well.

Bergman and Young said the certificate program will begin at Sheridan College and possibly expand to Gillette College.

“It’s tied to the fact that we have all these people in our communities with this talent Young said at the board meeting. “… This is for somebody just taking that first career (step).”

The certificate will require four internship credits spread over two semesters. Most students would take a two-credit internship and work on campus initially, either in an art gallery or Kinnison Hall. They would then work in the community — somewhere like the The Brinton Museum or WYO Performing Arts and Education Center — for two credits in a later semester.

The 15-credit program was modeled after the existing music technology certificate at Sheridan College. It is intended to be flexible and present options to students. For example, Bergman said students could propose an internship opportunity in the community for approval.

Students already pursuing an associate’s degree in fine arts or an associate’s degree in theater or dance will primarily take the courses. However, Bergman anticipates that other students not focusing on arts will take the courses as an exploratory option as well.

The newer option will start small, but it should create a chance for interested arts students to take advantage of a unique, hands-on opportunity.