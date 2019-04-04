SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1000 block North Main Street, 5:49 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:57 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Fifth Street and Main Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Trauma, Sixth Street and Main Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 9:04 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, 7:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:58 a.m.

• Animal lost, Holmes Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• K9 PR, Long Drive, 9:57 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Main Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 10:09 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Filthy premises, East Eighth Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 2;47 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sioux Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sixth Avenue East, 6:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:54 p.m.

• Alarm, Big Horn Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

Wednesday

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th street, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Papago Drive, 12:21 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 12:29 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, Grinnell Plaza, 1:17 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 1:54 p.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 3:33 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Alarm, Illinois Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Burrows Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Yonkee Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Mydland Road, 7:16 p.m.

• Fraud, Third Avenue East, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main street, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Domestic, Beckton Street, Dayton, 1:46 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 8:59 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:54 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Indian Paintbrush Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Beckton Street, Dayton, 6:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Metz Road, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 7:23

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Shawna Grilley, 30, Great Falls, Montana, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Wesley J. Huff, 31, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Raymond L. Marth, 59, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6