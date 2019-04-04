FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1000 block North Main Street, 5:49 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:57 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Fifth Street and Main Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Trauma, Sixth Street and Main Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 9:04 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, 7:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:58 a.m.

• Animal lost, Holmes Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• K9 PR, Long Drive, 9:57 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Main Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 10:09 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Filthy premises, East Eighth Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 2;47 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sioux Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sixth Avenue East, 6:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:54 p.m.

• Alarm, Big Horn Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

Wednesday

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th street, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Papago Drive, 12:21 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 12:29 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, Grinnell Plaza, 1:17 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 1:54 p.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 3:33 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Alarm, Illinois Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Burrows Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Yonkee Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Mydland Road, 7:16 p.m.

• Fraud, Third Avenue East, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main street, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Domestic, Beckton Street, Dayton, 1:46 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 8:59 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:54 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Indian Paintbrush Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Beckton Street, Dayton, 6:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Metz Road, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 7:23

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Shawna Grilley, 30, Great Falls, Montana, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Wesley J. Huff, 31, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Raymond L. Marth, 59, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

By |Apr. 4, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS